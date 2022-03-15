NSE ex-CEO sent to 14-day custody

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

A Delhi court on Monday sent former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna to judicial custody in the co-location scam case.

Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal ordered that Ramakrishna be physically produced before him on March 28.

On the expiry of her seven-day police custody, the CBI produced her before the court and requested that the accused be sent to judicial custody, saying she had stopped cooperating with the agency.

The Special Judge turned down her counsel’s request allowing home-cooked food, a prayer book and masks in jail, saying she was not a VIP.