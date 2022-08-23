NTA clears air on CUET-UG dates

New Delhi: Several CUET-UG aspirants claimed exam dates on their admit cards had already passed and dates intimated to them earlier were different. The NTA has asked them to stick to dates intimated to them saying admit cards will reflect correct dates soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia nabs IS bomber plotting suicide attack on Indian leader
Native of Central Asia, was trained in Turkey | Wanted to av...
Deep nexus: Locals blame collapse of railway, NH bridges on illegal mining in Nurpur
Monsoon mayhem: HP suffers Rs 1,337 cr loss