Nuclear cooperation with Russia continues for Kudankulam power plant

New Delhi, September 5
Despite western sanctions on Russia, nuclear cooperation is going ahead. Atommash, a subsidiary of Russian nuclear energy giant Rusatom, has completed a milestone in manufacturing the steam generator for the fifth unit of the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.
Preliminary, support components and 11,000 heat-exchange coils were completed inside the steam generator. Specialists will now perform local heat treatment of welds and a full range of technical inspections, including hydraulic tests and eddy-current test of heat-exchange tubes.
The steam generator is a heat exchange equipment, part of the reactor facility and belongs to the first safety class items.
The Kudankulam nuclear power plant with VVER-1000 power units is located in Tamil Nadu.
Since February 2016, the first power unit of the Kudankulam NPP has been steadily operating at the design power level of 1,000 MW.
The second power unit was connected to India’s national power grid on August 29, 2016.
The Master Framework Agreement with Rosatom on the construction of the third and fourth units was signed 2014.
In 2017, Rosatom State Corporation and the Nuclear Power Corporation of India signed an agreement for the construction of the third stage (power unit’s No. 5 and No. 6) of the Kudankulam NPP.
