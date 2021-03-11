Nupur, Jindal, Owaisi among 32 booked for hate speech

New Delhi, June 9

The Delhi Police have registered two separate FIRs against 32 persons for allegedly spreading hate and hurting religious sentiments through their remarks on social media, officials said on Thursday.

While one FIR names suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, the other is against 31 persons, including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand, former Delhi BJP media in-charge Naveen Kumar Jindal and journalist Saba Naqvi.

The FIRs were registered on Wednesday after an analysis of social media. Following protests by Muslim nations over their alleged remarks against Prophet Mohammad, the BJP had recently suspended Nupur while Jindal was expelled from the party.

“The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public order and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines,” a senior police official said. The cases have been registered under IPC Sections 153, 295 and 505, the official said. Notices would be sent to the social media intermediaries for details, the official said. In reaction, Owaisi said he would not be intimidated by these tactics. “Criticising hate speech and delivering hate speech can’t be equated,” he asserted. — TNS

Delhi police register two FIRs