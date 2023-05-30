NVS-01 placed into orbit

After a flight of 19 minutes, the NVS-01 satellite was injected precisely into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended geosynchronous orbitS. ISRO
- The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday conducted the fifth launch of the year with the lift-off of a 2,232-kg satellite, as part of its NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) series
- The NVS-01 satellite was launched onboard GSLV-F12 from Sriharikota and successfully placed into orbit
- NVS-01 is the first satellite of the next-generation NavIC satellite aimed at augmenting the navigational capabilities of the country. TNS
It’ll bolster military
The first of the second-generation NavIC satellites ‘NVS-01’, which was launched on Monday, is expected to sharpen the war-fighting edge of the Army, the Navy and the IAF. ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath said, “The second-generation satellite has additional capabilities. The signals will be more secure. A civilian frequency band has been introduced.”
