NVS-01 placed into orbit

Tribune News Service

After a flight of 19 minutes, the NVS-01 satellite was injected precisely into a geosynchronous transfer orbit. Subsequent orbit-raising manoeuvres will take NVS-01 into the intended geosynchronous orbitS. ISRO

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday conducted the fifth launch of the year with the lift-off of a 2,232-kg satellite, as part of its NavIC (Navigation with Indian Constellation) series

The NVS-01 satellite was launched onboard GSLV-F12 from Sriharikota and successfully placed into orbit

NVS-01 is the first satellite of the next-generation NavIC satellite aimed at augmenting the navigational capabilities of the country. TNS

It’ll bolster military

The first of the second-generation NavIC satellites ‘NVS-01’, which was launched on Monday, is expected to sharpen the war-fighting edge of the Army, the Navy and the IAF. ISRO Chairman Dr S Somanath said, “The second-generation satellite has additional capabilities. The signals will be more secure. A civilian frequency band has been introduced.”