NZ national held with forged documents

Siliguri: Two foreigners were held at the India-Nepal border in Darjeeling district on Sunday for allegedly entering the country illegally. New Zealand national Andrew James was held by the Sashastra Seema Bal personnel at Panitanki. An Indian driving licence, PAN card and Aadhaar card were found with him. After interrogating him, a Bangladeshi national was nabbed from the border area.
