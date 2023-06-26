 Obama's 'minority report' and the 'great balancing act' : The Tribune India

Obama's 'minority report' and the 'great balancing act'

Pointing to the 'timing' factor, some observers believe both opposition and ruling party should have ignored the statement coinciding with PM Modi’s 'very successful' state visit to US

Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI file



Tribune Web Desk

Vibha Sharma

Chandigarh, June 26 

The ruling BJP on Sunday slammed opposition parties and former US President Barack Obama for raising “non-issues” related to the treatment of Indian Muslims during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. Without naming Obama, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she was “shocked” at the comments made by the former US President, especially when six Islamic nations, including Syria, Yemen and Iraq, were bombed during his tenure.

“I was surprised when Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi was in the US speaking about India, a former US President gave statements about Indian Muslims. Bombings in six Muslim-dominated nations, including Syria, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Iraq, happened under his regime, war-like situations developed and over 26,000 bombs were dropped. When he makes unfounded comments about India, how will Indians trust him?” the FM said.

She went on to add that India wanted good relations with the US but “there too we get remarks about religious tolerance in India”.

Sitharaman’s comments followed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s tweet that there were many “Hussain Obama in India itself” who needed to be taken care of.  “There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritise taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities,” he said responding to a journalist’s jibe on whether a case should be filed against Obama for “hurting sentiments”.

Reacting to Sarma, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinet tweeted: “‘My friend Barack’ is now Hussain Obama! Actually Himanta has answered what PM Modi was asked at White House. His insinuation - about President Obama being a Muslim and Indian Muslims need to be taught a lesson - was the question’s premise. What is the PM, MEA and Govt of India’s stand on this?"

Obama's full name is Barack Hussein Obama.

Obama’s minority statement, its ‘timing’ 

So what exactly did Obama say?

In an interview to CNN coinciding with PM Modi’s state visit, Obama claimed that India may “start pulling apart” if the rights of minorities were not protected. He also said that the “protection of the Muslim minority in a majority Hindu India” was worth mentioning when Biden spoke to the Indian leader.

“If I had a conversation with Mr Modi – who I know well – part of my argument would be that if you do not protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, then there is a strong possibility India at some point starts pulling apart. And we have seen what happens when you start getting those kinds of large internal conflicts. That would be contrary to the interests of India,” Obama was quoted as saying, instantly drawing reactions from opposition parties in India.

While in office, Obama shared a warm relationship with PM Modi.

A ‘balancing act’

Some observers believe that Sarma’s tweet turned Obama’s remarks into making it about Muslims even though the former US president “does not practise Islam”.

“Opposition parties in India should have ignored and the ruling BJP not reacted to Obama's statement, most probably a ‘balancing act’ during PM Modi's very successful visit amid some remarks from some politicians of the ruling party in the US.       

“See the timing of Obama’s statement and you will understand why we in India need to consider the larger picture. PM Modi’s visit was marked by a ceremonial welcome to the White House, a lavish state dinner and the signing of several important deals. He was accorded an impressive welcome from who’s who of the business world in the US.

“At the same time, however, there were also protests against the Biden government with 75 Democrats urging him to raise human rights issues with PM Modi. Some of them also boycotted PM Modi’s address to Congress. As a political party, the Democrats had to air all sides given that elections are also due in the US in 2024,” explained an official who did not wish to be identified.

Given that elections are due in India next year, the ruling BJP, too, found it necessary to reply.

Biden and Obama also both belong to the Democratic Party.

Geopolitical observers also cite the question by Sabrina Siddiqui, the White House correspondent of the Wall Street Journal as an example of the “balancing act” practised commonly in such situations. “During PM Modi-President Biden joint press conference there was a question on environment/climate change and also minority rights, catering to interests of all sides, " they said.

Siddiqui, too, invited sharp attacks from some quarters of the social media for her question on steps being taken by India to improve the rights of Muslims and other minorities but PM Modi’s reply in presence of Biden had settled the issue there and then, they added.

PM Modi’s reply

“We are a democracy... India and America both have democracy in our DNA. Democracy is in our spirit and we live it and it's written in our Constitution. There is absolutely no space for discrimination on the grounds of caste, creed or religion.

 “So, I am really surprised when people say so (discrimination against minorities). India is a real democracy.

“When you say democracy and accept democracy, there is no space for discrimination. India believes in moving ahead, taking everybody together. The benefits of the government are available to all without any discrimination based on caste, creed, age or geographic location,” PM Modi said.

Biden, too, reiterated “overwhelming respect between the US and India” when asked about Democrats pressing him to raise the issue of human rights in India with PM Modi. “We had a good discussion on democracy. We respect our relationship. There is an overwhelming respect between India and the US as both are democracies,” the US President was quoted as saying.

 

