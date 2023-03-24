 OBCs will take revenge from Rahul Gandhi for insulting Modis: JP Nadda : The Tribune India

OBCs will take revenge from Rahul Gandhi for insulting Modis: JP Nadda

BJP state units plan anti-Gandhi protests, to paint him anti-OBC

OBCs will take revenge from Rahul Gandhi for insulting Modis: JP Nadda

JP Nadda. File photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, March 24

The ruling BJP on Friday stepped up the offensive on Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his conviction by a Surat court in a 2019 defamation case saying he had insulted the entire backward class community which would avenge itself democratically.

BJP president JP Nadda led the attack over Gandhi’s “How come all thieves have Modi surname” remarks for which the latter has been convicted and recalled Gandhi’s “Chowkidar chor hai” jibe to say “he has been abusing OBCs”.

“Rahul Gandhi's ego is very big and his understanding is very small. For his political gains, he insulted the entire OBC community. Called them a thief. He also ignored the option of apologising and continuously hurt the sentiments of the OBC community,” Nadda said.

The BJP chief said the Surat court sentenced Rahul for his objectionable statement.

“But Rahul and the Congress are still adamant on their statement due to their arrogance and continuously hurting the sentiments of OBC society. The entire OBC community will democratically take revenge for this insult from Rahul,” Nadda added.

The BJP veteran said Rahul had the habit of making fabricated allegations that were beyond facts.

“Before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Rahul tried to confuse the country in the name of Rafale. For this the Supreme Court reprimanded him and Rahul had to apologise unconditionally,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BJP state units starting with Maharashtra will hold protests against Gandhi with the party set to make his conviction a major poll plank ahead of the six state elections — Karnataka, Telangana, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Nadda said that after making baseless references to the SC in the Rafale matter, Gandhi made a noise of ‘Chowkidar chor hai’, on which even the members of the Congress Working Committee also objected, according to media reports.

“On this slogan, people strongly reprimanded Rahul in the 2019 election and the Congress had to face defeat,” Nadda said, hoping to turn Gandhi’s “serial speech aberrations into an election issue” as it did ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll.

In 2019, the party had turned around Gandhi’s anti-chowkidar remarks to paint him as anti-poor.

Now the pitch is anti-OBC.

