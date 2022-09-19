Odisha BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi dies at 61

Bhubaneswar, September 19
Senior Odisha BJP leader Bishnu Charan Sethi passed away on Monday at a state-run hospital, where he was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.
He was 61.
The deputy leader in assembly was admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, on August 16. "He had developed lung infection and suffered brain haemorrhage. However, the end came due to acute cardiac failure," AIIMS-Bhubaneswar Superintendent SN Mohanth told reporters.
A two-time legislator from Bhadrak district, Sethi was the sitting MLA from Dhamnagar assembly segment.
Sethi is survived by his wife.
Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among a host of leaders who condoled Sethi's demise.
With his death, the BJP has lost two of its 23 lawmakers elected to the assembly following the 2019 election. Earlier, Balasore MLA Madanmohan Dutta had passed away in 2020.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3-member all-women SIT to investigate Chandigarh University video leak case
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the team will work under the supervisi...
Protest at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos abates; girl-hostellers leave for home; no teaching till Sept 24
A committee, including students, university officials, admin...
Know more about the accused in Chandigarh University video leak case
The 23-year-old is a school dropout
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
Enforcement Directorate summons AAP leader Durgesh Pathak for questioning in Delhi Excise policy case
Manish Sisodia says Pathak has got nothing to do with the ex...