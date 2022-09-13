 Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK : The Tribune India

Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles has become the King and, as per norms, the 105-carat diamond will go to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, who is the Queen consort

Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Photo for representation

PTI

Bhubaneswar, September 13

A socio-cultural organisation of Odisha has claimed that the Kohinoor diamond belonged to Lord Jagannath, and sought the intervention of President Droupadi Murmu for its return to the historic Puri temple from the United Kingdom.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Charles has become the King and, as per norms, the 105-carat diamond will go to his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall Camilla, who is the Queen consort.

Shree Jagannath Sena, a Puri-based outfit, submitted a memorandum to the President, seeking her intervention to facilitate the process of bringing back the Kohinoor diamond to the 12th-century shrine.

“The Kohinoor diamond belongs to Sri Jagannath Bhagwan. It is now with the Queen of England. Kindly request our Prime Minister to take steps to bring it to India...as Maharaja Ranjit Singh donated it to God Jagannath in his will,” Sena convener Priya Darsan Pattnaik said in the memorandum.

Pattnaik claimed that Maharaja of Punjab Ranjit Singh had donated the diamond to the Puri Lord after he won a battle against Nadir Shah of Afghanistan.

However, it was not handed over immediately. Ranjit Singh died in 1839 and 10 years later, the British took the Kohinoor away from his son, Duleep Singh, though they were aware that it was bequeathed to Lord Jagannath at Puri, historian and researcher Anil Dhir told PTI.

Pattnaik asserted that after he sent a letter to the Queen in this regard, he received a communication from Buckingham Palace on October 19, 2016, asking him to appeal directly to the United Kingdom government as “Her Majesty acts on the advice of her ministers and remains strictly non-political at all times”.

A copy of that letter has been attached to the memorandum to the President, he said.

Asked why he was silent on the issue for six years, Pattnaik said he was denied a visa to visit England due to which he could not take up the matter further with the UK government.

Sena's claim is justified though there are several claimants like Maharaja Ranjit Singh's heirs, Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dhir said.

“Maharaja Ranjit Singh's will before his death stated that he donated the Kohinoor to Lord Jagannath. The document was certified by a British Army officer, the proof of which is available at the National Archives in Delhi,” said the historian.

Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Bhupinder Singh had raised the issue of bringing the diamond back, in the Rajya Sabha in 2016.

The BJP MLA of Puri, Jayant Sarangi, also said he would take up the matter in the Odisha Assembly.

The Kohinoor diamond was "surrendered" by the Maharaja of Lahore to the then Queen of England and "not handed over" to the British nearly 170 years ago, the Archaeological Survey of India replied to an RTI query a few years ago.

Author and historian William Dalrymple noted in his book, ‘Kohinoor’ that child Sikh heir Duleep Singh regretted having surrendered the jewel to Queen Victoria. However, he also wished to give it to the Queen as a man.

The Indian government's stand in the Supreme Court was that the diamond, estimated to cost over USD 200 million, was neither stolen nor "forcibly" taken by British rulers, but given to the East India Company by erstwhile rulers of Punjab.

Considered to be one of the world's most precious gems, the Kohinoor was reportedly found in India in the 14th century during coal mining in the Kollur mine in south India.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Punjab Police step in as viral video shows young Amritsar woman struggling to move after she 'injects herself with smack'

2
Nation

Nagpur teen raped, forced by accused, his mother to have sex with other men: Police

3
Punjab

Sukhpreet Kaur, wife of Sarabjit Singh, who died in Pak jail, killed in road mishap

4
Nation

To beat G-7 oil cap, Russia offers long-term crude supply at low rates

5
Punjab

Leaked audio: Congress demands dismissal and arrest of Punjab minister Fauja Singh Sarari, Akali Dal seeks CBI probe

6
Trending

Netizens slam Prince William while praising Prince Harry for treatment of wives during reunion

7
Delhi

NIA conducts raids across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan in narco-terrorism case involving gangsters

8
Delhi

1984 riots: Nation still bleeding; punish retired cop who failed to act, says Delhi High Court

9
Trending

Karnataka surgeon runs 3 km, beats traffic to perform operation on time, wins hearts after video goes viral

10
Trending

'I don't know any of these guys': Jubin Nautiyal says 'mother in depression' amid arrest calls for his alleged links with Khalistanis

Don't Miss

View All
Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly resident of ~50,000
Punjab

Man posing as friend from Canada dupes elderly Ludhiana resident of Rs 50,000

Risking her life, Andhra girl wades through swollen river to appear for exam
Trending

Watch: Risking her life, Andhra girl swims through swollen river to appear for exam

19-year-old gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers in Brazil
Trending

19-year-old in Brazil gives birth to twins from 2 different fathers

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath
Himachal

No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

During ’97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre
Punjab

During '97 visit, Queen Elizabeth II stopped short of apologising for Jallianwala Bagh massacre

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India
Nation

With passing away of Queen Elizabeth II, twitterati demands Kohinoor's return to India

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral
Trending

Electric scooter owner fined for no pollution certificate; challan pic goes viral

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation
Trending

Know more about Wazhma Ayoubi, the Afghan mystery girl, who became an overnight Internet sensation

Top News

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

CBI raids 33 locations across county over irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir sub-inspector recruitment

Slap sedition charges against those behind illegal mining: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Slap sedition charges against those behind illegal mining: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General

Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General

He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...

Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad today

Kejriwal to hold town hall meeting with sanitation workers in Ahmedabad today

Odisha body claims ‘Kohinoor’ belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...


Cities

View All

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Punjab Roadways supervisor held in corruption case in Amritsar

Farmers protest in front of MLAs’ residences over demands

Release Sikh detainees: SGPC

District-level tournament commences

Revised scales for teachers from October 1

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

7-day police remand for shooter Deepak Mundi and his two aides in Sidhu Moosewala case

Miners tried to mow me down with tractor, alleges Maur AAP MLA Sukhvir Singh Maiserkhana

Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh helps rescue girl from Oman

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Chandigarh: Pipeline damage leaves most southern areas without water

Chinese national among 21 in Chandigarh police net for loan app fraud

Targeting gangster-narco-terror nexus, NIA raids 50 sites across Delhi, Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan

Ex-national boxer held with heroin

Now, registered vendors in Chandigarh to get smart IDs

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

2 AAP MLAs convicted of rioting, attacking cops in Delhi

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of ‘Bandi Sikhs’

Protest march held in Jalandhar for release of 'Bandi Sikhs'

'Jang-e-Saragarhi' leaves everyone spellbound

Nawanshahr: Truck driver's laxity snuffs out three lives

Furniture store gutted in Kartarpur

Jalandhar: 4 members of snatchers' gang held, 28 cell phones seized

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Ishmeet Road portion caves in again, commuters suffer

Man held with stolen mobike

18 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Implement pay panel, demand non-teaching GADVASU staff

35-yr-old gym trainer 'shoots self', critical

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Three senior officials, key department heads skip Patiala MC House meeting

Protest for release of Sikh prisoners in Patiala

Overflowing sewer inconveniences office-goers at Beant Singh Complex in Patiala

‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ begins in Patiala