Odisha Health Minister Naba Kishore Das shot dead by ASI

PTI

Bhubaneswar, January 29

Odisha’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das died after battling bullet injuries for several hours after being shot by a policeman, Apollo Hospital officials said.

I’m shocked: CM Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said: “I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of minister Naba Kishore Das.”

Accused ASI Gopal Das’s wife Jayanati said he suffered from a bipolar disorder and was taking medicines

A team of doctors operated on him after he was airlifted from Jharsugada to Bhubaneshwar, hospital officials said.

Das, 60, was shot at Brajrajnagar town around 1 pm when the minister was on his way to attend a programme in the district.

“On operating, it was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung, and causing massive internal bleeding and injury. He was given urgent ICU care. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries,” the hospital said in a statement.

In a statement, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who was believed close to Das, said: “I am shocked and distressed over the very unfortunate demise of Minister Naba Kishore Das.”

Patnaik described Das as a “grassroots person” and said he was “loved and respected by all, cutting across parties and sections of people.”

Das was shot by ASI Gopal Das, who is suffering from a bipolar disorder. He has been taken into custody. The ASI suddenly came near the minister’s vehicle and opened fire with his service revolver, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer Gupteswar Bhoi.

In a video footage, the minister was seen bleeding from the chest and seemed unconscious when people tried to lift him and place him on the front seat of a car. Das was first taken to the Jharsuguda district headquarters hospital and then airlifted to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance and admitted to Apollo Hospital.

Tension prevailed in Brajrajnagar in the wake of the incident, with supporters of the BJD minister questioning “security lapses”. Das is survived by his wife and a son and a daughter.

#Odisha