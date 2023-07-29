Odisha makes foray into semiconductor ecosystem

New Delhi, July 28
Odisha is unobtrusively trying to contribute to the development of semiconductor manufacturing in India. The US-based Silicon Power Group is all set to open a 150mm silicon carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore, the Odisha CM’s office has announced.
Company CEO Harshad Mehta has submitted a letter of intent to an Odisha Government delegation, which is on a US visit.
The investment will be made by the group’s Indian subsidiary — RIR Power. This will be a first-of-its-kind manufacturing facility in Odisha with the company having committed to start operations in the next 18 to 24 months.
