Odisha railway accident: One NDRF team at site, 5 more being deployed, say officials

New Delhi, June 2
One NDRF team is at the triple-train crash site in Odisha’s Balasore district while five more are being rushed to the spot, officials said on Friday.
The estimated strength of these six teams is more than 240 personnel, they said.
The teams are equipped with stretchers, gas cutters, lifting pads, first-aid kits and other equipment, and sniffer dogs, NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Manoj Kumar Yadav told PTI.
While one National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, located at its regional response centre in Balasore, is present at the accident site, five more are being rushed from Mundali in Cuttack district, about 100 km from the crash site, the officials said.
At least 50 people were killed and more than 350 injured in a horrific triple train crash on Friday in Odisha involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train.
