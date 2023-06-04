Odisha route didn’t have ‘Kavach’

PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The Balasore train accident has brought into focus the automatic train protection system, “Kavach”. It was not available on the route where the accident took place.

The system alerts when a loco pilot jumps a signal (signal passed at danger — SPAD), which is among the leading causes of train collisions. The system can alert the loco pilot, take control of the brakes and bring the train to a halt automatically when it notices another train on the same line within a prescribed distance.

How it works Alerts when loco pilot jumps a signal, one of leading causes of train collisions

Takes control of brakes, brings train to a halt if it notices another train on same line

Other features include auto whistling at level-crossings, direct loco-to-loco contact

It also helps trains running during inclement weather such as dense fog. “Kavach” has been developed indigenously by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) along with three private vendors.

The trials of “Kavach” were conducted on the Lingampally-Vikarabad-Wadi and Vikarabad-Bidar sections, covering a distance of 250 km. Following successful trials, three vendors were approved for further development. The total expenditure is pegged at Rs 16.88 crore.

The roll-out of “Kavach” is planned on the New Delhi-Howrah and New Delhi-Mumbai sections with a target completion date of March next year.