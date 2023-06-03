 Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead : The Tribune India

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main focus now is rescue and relief operations

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead


PTI

New Delhi, June 3

The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 233 people were killed and more than 900 injured, is one of the deadliest accidents since independence, data show.

Here is a look at other deadliest train crashes:

*It was on June 6, 1981 that India recorded its worst train accident which occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the Bagmati river while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

*On August 20, 1995, the Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad. The official death toll was 305.

*On November 26, 1998, the Jammu Tawi–Sealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab, killing 212 people.

*August 2, 1999: The Gaisal train disaster occurred when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300. Many of the victims were Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

*November 20, 2016: The Pukhrayan train derailment occurred when 14 coaches of the Indore–Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur, killing 152 people and injuring 260.

*September 9, 2002: The Rafiganj train wreck occurred when the Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave river in Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.

*December 23, 1964: The Pamban-Dhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers.

*May 28, 2010: The Jnaneswari Express train derailment -- The Mumbai-bound train had derailed near Jhargram and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the death of 148 passengers.

08:57 03 Jun
Rescuers work overnight at triple rail crash site  

Wielding gas torches and electric cutters, rescuers worked through the night to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence. Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.
08:55 03 Jun
Railway minister visits accident site

Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday visited the train accident site in Odisha's Balasore in which over 230 people were killed and about 900 injured, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train. Vaishnaw said the main focus now is rescue and relief operations.
08:37 03 Jun
People queue up to donate blood for injured

After the horrific train accident in Balasore that claimed the lives of at least 233, people queued up to donate blood for the injured in Balasore.

 
08:35 03 Jun
Oppn condoles loss of lives

Opposition party leaders, while expressing condolences over the deaths of more than 200 passengers in the Odisha train accident, have raised questions about the signalling system of the railways which purportedly led to the crash.

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Odisha train crash LIVE update: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Trafficking trail: 27 agents booked, but only 4 arrested

Many fled abroad | Cops to issue lookout circular

‘Stripped, starved, thrashed’, 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

'Stripped, starved, thrashed', 43-year-old recalls tale of woe

9 more Punjab women rescued from Oman

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

Wrestler told PM Modi of sexual abuse by Brij Bhushan 2 years ago, says FIR

‘Groping, stalking, coercion, intimidation’ — wrestlers narr...


