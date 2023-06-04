 Odisha train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks : The Tribune India

Odisha train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks

The jottings on torn pages of a diary with sketches of elephants, fish and sun on the other side, were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet

Odisha train crash: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Belongings of passengers lie next to a damaged coach after a deadly collision of trains, in Balasore district, in the eastern state of Odisha, India, June 3, 2023. Reuters file



PTI

Kolkata, June 3

Scattered sheets of paper, with poems in Bengali professing love, were strewn on the tracks beside a mangled coach of the Coromandel Express as rescuers rummaged through belongings of the victims at the rail mishap site in Odisha’s Balasore district, less than 48 hours after the train crash, billed as one of the worst in Indian railway history.

The jottings on torn pages of a diary with sketches of elephants, fish and sun on the other side, were probably written during the leisure time of a passenger whose identity is not known as yet.

“Alpo alpo megh theke halka bristi hoy, chotto chotto golpo theke bhalobasa sristi hoy” (scattered clouds lead to light rains, (while) love blossoms from the little tales we hear),” the handwritten poem said.

Photographs of these pages have gone viral on social media.

Another half finished poem which was on another loose page said “Bhalobeshei toke chai sarakhhon, achis tui moner sathe …”(With love I need you at all times, you are there in my mind at all time …) Netizens commented that these were “heart rending”, and showed how “life was unpredictable”.

Till now no one has come forward to claim the poems or relationship with the poet, whose fate too is unkown, local police officers said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Probe into Lawrence Bishnoi’s jail interviews, cops’ role in helping Raj Jit, Inderjit delayed

2
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

3
Nation

Odisha train accident: Driver error ruled out, possible sabotage being probed; minister says people behind 'criminal' act identified

4
Nation Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

Was under pressure not to deliver verdict: Ex-judge

5
Diaspora

Indian-origin father-son duo arrested for assaulting, exploiting teenage girls in Canada

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

7
Nation

Caught on camera: Mamata-Vaishnaw argument over death toll in Odisha train accident

8
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

9
Punjab

Bibi Jagir Kaur floats religious organisation

10
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court quashes FIR against Punjabi singer Pooja

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction
Trending

Elon Musk’s ‘desi’ look in AI-generated pictures goes viral, see his reaction

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure
Himachal

Shimla’s Ridge, once open only to British rulers, buckles under human pressure

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya
Comment

Scripting success, Punjab to Kenya

2 friends, one from Punjab, other from Haryana sell Rs 20 a cup tea from their Rs 70 lakh luxury car on Mumbai streets
Trending

Video: 2 friends from Punjab and Haryana collaborate to sell tea on Mumbai streets from boot of their Rs 70 lakh luxury car

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post
Punjab

Jailed AAP leader picked for market panel post of Anandpur Sahib

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person
Business

Elon Musk reclaims position as world’s richest person

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab
Haryana

Wet spell continues in Haryana, Punjab

Canada: Punjabi community celebrates victory of four candidates in Alberta provincial polls
Diaspora

Punjabi community in Canada celebrates victory of 4 candidates in Alberta provincial polls

Top News

Odisha train accident: Railway board recommends CBI probe

Odisha train crash: Railways seeks CBI probe, hints at sabotage; two tracks repaired

Opposition parties seek Railway Minister Vaishnaw’s resignat...

Odisha revises train tragedy toll at 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

Odisha revises train tragedy toll to 275 from 288 as ‘some bodies were counted twice’

187 bodies yet to be identified; number of injured put at 1,...

Watch: Under-construction bridge collapses in dramatic manner in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Watch: Under-construction bridge collapses in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Moment when the bridge collapsed in Ganga river was caught o...

Manipur violence: Home ministry sets up 3-member ‘Commission of Inquiry’

Manipur violence: Home ministry sets up 3-member ‘Commission of Inquiry’

Former chief justice of Gauhati High Court Ajai Lamba to hea...

Big screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94

Big screen mother Sulochana Latkar dies at 94

In Bollywood, Sulochana largely played on-screen mother to l...


Cities

View All

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

Operation Bluestar anniversary: ADGP Arpit Shukla supervises security arrangements in Amritsar

3 gangs of robbers busted, 11 held with ammunition

Police raid Hoppers again, found liquor being served to teenagers

Addict injects himself with drug in public in Hoshiarpur, faints; video goes viral

Hoax bomb threat in Amritsar, 1 held

~500 hike for traditional courses

Rs 500 hike for traditional courses

Court tells MC to pay company Rs 6.78 crore

Chandigarh expedites shifting of Sec 26 mandi to new site

Zirakpur flyover head-on crash prone

Over 700 pedal to mark World Bicycle Day

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Shahbad Dairy murder: Victim's internal organs left ‘hanging out’ after brutal attack, chilling details emerge from post-mortem

Delhi High Court seeks report on Manish Sisodia’s wife, reserves order on bail

Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy case: Inability to process rejection, rage led to murder

Four arrested for Rs 55 lakh robbery at gunpoint in Delhi’s Sadar Bazaar

Jewellery shop staffer fakes robbery, held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Inter-district gang of snatchers busted, 3 held

Finish all projects on time: Minister to MC

Canada to accept PTE Academic for student visas

Addict injects himself with drug in public, faints; video goes viral

Despite Rs 95 cr allocation, city road infra crumbling

Decks cleared for ~2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Decks cleared for Rs 2,462-crore Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

3 miscreants take away SUV from youth

BJP leader’s house theft case cracked

Bus rams into pillar near PAU

Make cycling part of daily routine, residents urged

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

Most commercial buildings in city flouting fire safety norms

BJP leaders inspect canal-based water supply project in city

People sensitised to benefits of cycling for good health

Woman tries to slip in phone to husband in court lockroom

UGC extends Khalsa College autonomous status by 10 years