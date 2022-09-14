Officer in Ishrat case moves SC over dismissal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 13

Gujarat IPS officer Satish Chandra Verma, who was dismissed from service by the Centre a month before his superannuation has moved the Supreme Court against a Delhi High Court order permitting the Ministry of Home Affairs to go ahead with his dismissal.

Verma — who had assisted the SIT probing the 2004 Ishrat Jahan fake encounter case — was last posted as the IG, CRPF Training College in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

Verma has challenged two orders of the Delhi High Court allowing his dismissal by the MHA on August 30, following a departmental inquiry that proved the charges against him, including interacting "with public media" during his tenure as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) of North Eastern Electric Power Corporation.

The Delhi HC had allowed the disciplinary authority to go ahead with its proceedings but had ordered it to not take any "precipitative steps". However, the HC on August 30 permitted passing of a final order even as it said the order shall not be implemented without its permission.