Official drains lake in search of iPhone

PTI

Kanker, May 26

A Chhattisgarh Government employee allegedly drained out 41 lakh litres of water from a reservoir after his iPhone fell into it in the district.

The employee was suspended for wasting water in peak summer at Paralkot reservoir. Food inspector Rajesh Vishwas, posted in Pakhanjore, had gone to the reservoir for an outing when his mobile phone fell into it while taking a selfie, an official said.