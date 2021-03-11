Officials of Apple, Google to depose before committee

PTI

New Delhi, August 21

Top executives of the Indian arms of Apple, Google, Amazon, Netflix and Microsoft will on Tuesday depose before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance looking into anti-competitive practices in the digital space, committee’s chairman Jayant Sinha said.

According to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the agenda is “oral evidence of the representatives of big tech companies...” Representatives of Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Ola, etc., are among those who have already been called by the panel.

In recent times, there have been complaints about alleged anti-competitive ways of various technology platforms and firms.

#Google