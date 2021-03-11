OIC displays 'communal mindset', says External Affairs ministry

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

As more West Asian countries issued statements condemning comments by BJP spokespersons against Prophet Mohamed, the Ministry of External Affairs targeted the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Countries) by asking its Secretariat to stop “pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions”.

While Qatar, Kuwait, Pakistan and Iran had summoned Indian envoys, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Taliban and OIC issued condemnatory statements.

In response to media queries regarding the recent statement by the General Secretariat of the OIC, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the government categorically rejects its “unwarranted and narrow-minded comments”.

Maintaining the same line as the summoned Indian envoys in Kuwait, Qatar and Iran, Bagchi said the offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality made by “certain individuals, do not reflect the Government’s views and that strong action has already been taken against these individuals by the relevant bodies.

“It is regrettable that the OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests,” said Bagchi.