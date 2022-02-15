OIC hijacked by vested interests, says MEA

New Delhi, February 15
India has responded angrily to an unusually lengthy statement from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) asking the international community, especially the UN mechanisms, to take note of the Hijab controversy in Karnataka and the public call for genocide of Muslims in Haridwar.
It had also urged India to ensure the safety wellbeing of the Muslim community and to bring the instigators of violence and hate crimes to justice.
“The communal mindset of the OIC Secretariat does not allow for a proper appreciation of these realities. OIC continues to be hijacked by vested interests to further their nefarious propaganda against India. As a result, it has only harmed its own reputation,” said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday.
Bagchi also pointed out that issues in India are considered and resolved in accordance with the constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as democratic ethos and polity. The OIC is slated to hold its summit next month in Pakistan when India’s actions in Kashmir and allegations of Islamophobia will come under closer scrutiny.
In September last year too, MEA had accused the OIC of “helplessly’’ allowing itself to be held hostage by Pakistan when it had criticised India at the UN Human Rights Council.
This suggests the meeting between OIC Secretary General Yousef Al-Othaimeen and India’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ausif Sayeed on July 5 last year in Jeddah did not help toning down OIC’s criticism of India. Saeed had asked the OIC to correct some misperceptions about India and also be careful that the platform is not subverted for comments on India’s internal affairs.
