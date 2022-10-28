OIC reiterates ‘self-determination’ for J&K

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 27

After a month-long lull, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has once again issued a statement reiterating its solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their “quest for the right to self-determination”.

The OIC timed its statement with October 27, which is observed as Infantry Day to commemorate the landing of the Indian Army at Srinagar airport in 1947.

On this occasion, the OIC urged India to halt and reverse the actions taken on August 5, 2019, and subsequent steps to change the internationally recognised disputed status of the territory and alter the demographic structure of the “occupied territory”.

The OIC General Secretariat also demanded respect for basic human rights of the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated its call to the international community to step up its efforts to resolve the matter in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

On September 24, egged on by Pakistan, the OIC had issued a statement in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, seeking the right to self-determination. Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had chaired the Annual Coordination Meeting (ACM) of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Foreign Ministers.

India in the past had repeatedly taken on Pakistan and some OIC countries, for whom it has “become a habit” to misuse various platforms.