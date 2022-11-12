Old regimes resisted change, India making rapid strides: PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the country is making rapid strides in creating physical and digital infrastructure under his leadership, accusing his predecessors of having outdated ideas and resisting change.

Known for startups In the whole world, India is known for startups and Bengaluru has a huge role in strengthening this identity of the country. Narendra Modi, Prime minister

“The whole world sits up and takes note when it learns about the indigenously developed mobile payment app BHIM UPI. Was it possible to even imagine such a thing being developed in the country eight years ago?” Modi said at a public function in Bengaluru today.

He was in the city to unveil a 108-ft-tall statue of Bengaluru founder ‘Nadaprabhu’ Kempegowda and inaugurate terminal 2 of the international airport.

“Made in India and 5G technology were beyond imagination before 2014. The reason for this is that previous governments had old thinking. Earlier governments believed speed was a luxury and scale a risk, but we changed the notion. We believe speed as India’s aspiration and scale as India’s strength,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further said the country was working towards the objective of mobilising investment worth Rs 110 lakh crore for infrastructure projects. “Emphasis is laid on multimodal infrastructure so that every medium of transport supports the other,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the PM flagged off Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysore Vande Bharat Express at KSR station in Bengaluru. It was fifth such train launched in the country and the first in a southern state.

The PM said the semi high-speed was a symbol of new India. “We are moving towards a goal of total transformation of the Railways,” he noted.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa were among the dignitaries who accompanied Modi at the events.

