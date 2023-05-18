 Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays : The Tribune India

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala

Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays

Supporters of Siddaramaiah pour milk on his poster in Bengaluru. PTI



Aditi Tandon/Shubhadeep Choudhury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Congress’ dilemma over the appointment of Karnataka Chief Minister persists with top contenders, former CM Siddaramaiah and state unit president DK Shivakumar, digging in heels and the party intensifying parleys to strike a consensus. Though Siddaramaiah appears the frontrunner, Congress general secretary (Karnataka) RS Surjewala said deliberations were still on.

Asking for “BJP-propelled rumours” to be disregarded, he said: “It is a matter of today and tomorrow and we will have a Congress Legislature Party leader. Within the next 48 to 72 hours, we will have a new Cabinet and at the first Cabinet meeting, we will implement five guarantees and begin work on rebuilding grand Karnataka.” Surjewala also issued an ultimatum to leaders saying, “Any out-of-turn remarks on the issue will be treated as indiscipline and action taken accordingly.” This, as Siddaramaiah’s supporters poured milk on his posters in celebratory rituals and DK Suresh publicly demanded CM-ship for brother Shivakumar.

Surjewala said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge believed in “consensus, unanimity and unity and will announce a decision after due deliberations.”

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi met Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar separately. After the meeting, Shivakumar said there was “no discussion on anything, only courtesies were exchanged.” He will stay in Delhi tonight just as Siddaramaiah, indicating that matters are far from resolved.

Shivakumar is learnt to have been offered rotational CM-ship with Siddaramaiah, 75, taking the first tenure on grounds of age. Shivakumar, 61, may also be offered deputy CM’s post, with sources saying two Deputy CMs may also be considered. Shivakumar however wants to be CM and otherwise prefers to remain an ordinary MLA. He may also want the rotational CM formula announced considering it was not honoured in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

For the Congress, it’s a difficult balancing act as both candidates have their strengths. Eight term MLA Shivakumar has repeatedly steered the Congress out of crises. In 2001, he flew some Maharashtra MLAs to Bengaluru and helped save the then Vilasrao Deshmukh-led state government. In 2017, Shivakumar hosted 44 Gujarat Congress MLAs in Bengaluru until the voting day and helped Sonia Gandhi’s aide Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha election.

In 2018, Shivakumar outmanoeuvred the BJP with resort politics and the Congress-JD(S) formed the government. Again this time, Shivakumar, a Vokkaliga stalwart, swung JD(S) stronghold Old Mysuru in Congress’ favour, yielding huge results.

Siddaramaiah has had his way ever since he joined the Congress in 2006 after quitting the JD(S). A nine-term MLA, Siddaramaiah, had outpaced even Mallikarjun Kharge in CM’s race in 2013. Earlier when BJP formed its first government in the state in 2008, Siddaramaiah became Leader of Opposition. “Siddaramaiah’s pan Karnataka appeal, presence among Muslims, OBCs and SCs and ability to swing votes across segments cannot be ignored on the 2024 Lok Sabha election eve,” a Congress insider said.

Shivakumar, however, grudges the repeated loss of CM’s chair. In 2018, the Congress offered CM’s post to the JD(S) edging Shivakumar out of the race. From 2013 to 2018, Siddaramaiah became the second CM in Karnataka (after Congress’ Devraj Urs) to complete a full term and Shivakumar again lost out. As for Siddaramaiah’s “this is my last election” take being cited in his favour, leaders say the veteran took this pledge in 2013 and 2018 elections too.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Punjab: Man caught for entering gurdwara in Rajpura wearing shoes, handed over to police

2
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves 18 new I-T dept posts; Rs 95 crore transferred to MC Jalandhar for development

3
Diaspora

Punjab-born police officer Pratima Bhullar Maldonado becomes highest-ranking South Asian woman in NYPD

4
Health

Study discovers combining swallowable gastric balloon, anti-obesity drug boosts weight loss

5
Sports

Sourav Ganguly's security upgraded to Z category

6
Delhi

Delhi police release photo of man masturbating in Metro, seek public help to identify him

7
World

Joke that cost $2 million: Chinese authorities impose penalty on comedy firm over military pun

8
Diaspora

32-year-old Indian man dies after being hit by car in US

9
Nation

Air India’s Delhi-Sydney flight encounters turbulence; 7 passengers suffer ‘minor sprain’

10
Nation

Decision on Karnataka CM likely today or tomorrow; Cabinet will be in place in 48-72 hours: Surjewala

Don't Miss

View All
Gatka included in National Games
Chandigarh

Gatka included in National Games

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24
Chandigarh

CH01CQ fancy No. auction from May 24

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18
Chandigarh

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool
Punjab

46%, Punjab top contributor to wheat pool

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20
Amritsar

Air India’s Amritsar-Mumbai flight to resume from May 20

Chandigarh’s Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight
Features

Chandigarh's Indian Air Force Heritage Centre: A dream takes flight

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy
Features

Partition Museum: How Delhi experienced the tragedy

Search for Guru Gobind’s crest plume
Comment

Search for Guru Gobind Singh's crest plume

Top News

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, DK Shivakumar to be his deputy

Siddaramaiah to be Karnataka CM, Shivakumar his deputy: Congress sources

Swearing-in ceremony to be held in Bengaluru on May 20

No price rise, Centre’s nod to ~1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

No price rise, Centre’s nod to Rs 1.08 lakh cr fertiliser subsidy

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

SP Hinduja, named in Bofors case, dead

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Narco terror: NIA raids 324 sites in eight states, UT

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO

Next five years to be hottest ever, forecasts WMO


Cities

View All

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Arms smuggling via drones a challenge for security forces

Paddy transplantation across fence to begin after June 10

PPBM members meet DETC over verification of GST dealers

PSPCL goods stored illegally in pvt godowns seized

NABARD team carries out inspection of schools

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

CITCO plans to let pvt player run ‘loss-making’ Mermaid

Southern sectors bear brunt; RWAs for regular inspections

Speeding car kills vendor, injures six

SBSI Airport: April sees highest monthly footfall in 5 years

Jyoti adjudged ‘Student of the Year’ at law institute

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

15 shanties gutted in Shastri Park slum fire

Asst professor arrested for impersonating Delhi Lieutenant Governor

Purse snatcher stabbed to death; 2 held

'Power to L-G to pick aldermen will mean destabilising MCD'

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Still in poll mode, CM holds roadshow to launch work

Aggrieved local industrialists fail to meet CM

AAP floods city with event hoardings, faces backlash

Illegal mining in Garhshankar villages

Lt Gen Vijay Nair assumes charge asVajra Corps GOC

Work to revamp city rly station at ~529 crore picks up pace

Work to revamp city rly station at Rs 529 crore picks up pace

Servant decamps with Rs 2.25 lakh, gold jewellery from Sec 32 house

Hit by speeding truck, 13-yr-old student dies

Vigilance Bureau arrests ASI for taking Rs 9,000 bribe

Bookie held for betting on cricket matches

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Roads choked, car bazaar hits businesses at Chhoti Baradari

Patiala: Committee protests arrest of members

Scooterist dies in accident

Patiala residents saved over Rs 300cr with zero power bill: Jouramajra

Gurdwara shooting: SGPC to give free legal aid to suspect