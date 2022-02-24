Omicron 'silent killer', recovery takes long: CJI

New Delhi, February 23
Describing the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as a “silent killer”, Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today said it took a long time to recover from the latest strain.
“I suffered in the first wave and recovered in four days, but now in this wave, it has been 25 days and I am still suffering,” the CJI told the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh after the latter requested that the top court now revert to full physical hearing.
The CJI said there was a jump of 15,000 in Omicron cases. As Singh said Omicron was much milder, Justice Ramana said it had been 25 days and he was still suffering. —
