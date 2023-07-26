On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

New Delhi, July 26
The Border Security Force (BSF) has suspended a jawan on charges of molesting a local woman at a grocery store in restive Manipur last week, an official said on Tuesday.
A CCTV captured video of head constable Satish Prasad, donning his combat uniform and carrying an INSAS rifle, abusing the woman, was also shared widely on social media.
Another Manipur shocker: India's Armed forces BSF man sexually assaults woman in grocery store, caught on CCTV, goes viral. Accused Head Constable Satish Prasad identified and suspended. #ManipurAssault #BSFJawanSuspendedManipuriAssault #shameful #India pic.twitter.com/LG6cYPaCxA— Satluj (@SatlujTV) July 25, 2023
A BSF officer said the incident was reported on July 20 in Imphal West district and after the paramilitary force received a complaint, the allegation was checked and subsequently the trooper was suspended the same day.
A Court of Inquiry proceeding has been initiated against the head constable who belongs to the number 100 battalion of the force that was sent to the state as an ad-hoc unit for security duties in the wake of the ethnic violence in the northeastern state, the officer said.
The BSF has zero tolerance for such acts and a fair investigation will be conducted in this incident, he said.
