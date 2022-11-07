On campaign trail, Bhagwant Mann flaunts 'Punjab model' in Modi's state

Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

Ahmedabad, November 6

Flaunting the “achievements” of his seven-month-old government, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the steps taken in Punjab would be replicated in Gujarat if AAP was elected to power in the state.

Pre-poll surveys wrong AAP might fare poorly in pre-poll surveys, but it will emerge victorious. No survey had predicted that AAP would get a thumping majority in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann, CM

Mann, who was speaking at a roadshow at Chaklasi, 70 km from Ahmedabad, claimed 20,000 aspirants had been given permanent government jobs in Punjab after AAP formed the government there seven months ago. They would enjoy all benefits, including pension, Mann said, adding that in stark contrast even policemen were hired in Gujarat on a contractual basis.

Mann, who was accompanied by AAP aspirant from the Mahudha Assembly segment Ravjibhai S Vaghela, said AAP’s policy of providing 600 units of free electricity against each billing cycle benefited 50 lakh consumers in Punjab.

Mann said the Congress and other political parties had questioned AAP and said how could its government generate revenue for new schools and hospitals, if electricity was provided free of cost.

The Punjab Chief Minister said while AAP might get a poor rating in pre-poll surveys, it would emerge victorious when votes were actually counted. Mann claimed that no survey had predicted that AAP would get a thumping majority in Punjab.

Appealing to the crowd to back AAP, Mann said Gujarat’s voters had at last got an alternative in the form of AAP. “Even trees shed leaves every year. You should change the government too when you vote this time,” he said.

Mann, a star campaigner of AAP, flew to Ahmedabad yesterday to canvass for the party in Gujarat where AAP intends to contest all 182 seats. It has already announced candidates for 139 seats.

