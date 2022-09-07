On Day 2 of Opposition unity drive, Nitish Kumar meets Sitaram Yechury, Kejriwal, OP Chautala, Sharad Yadav

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 6

On the second day of his stay in the Capital, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today met a host of Opposition leaders as part of his “Mission 2024”, even though he claimed that he was neither a claimant for the PM’s post nor desirous of it. He reiterated that he wanted to bring unity among the Congress, Left parties and other regional outfits against the ruling BJP.

Through the day, Nitish met CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal, INLD’s Om Prakash Chautala and RJD’s Sharad Yadav back to back. He said it was time for the Left parties, Congress and all regional political outfits to come together to form a united Opposition.

It is, however, being speculated in political circles that Nitish is testing waters and is assessing if his claim to a united Opposition leadership will be acceptable to all.

After meeting Chautala in the neighbouring Gurugram, Nitish said, “Met the former Haryana Chief Minister, who said it was a good decision to separate from them (BJP).” The Bihar Chief Minister separately met Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. “I have had a long association with the CPM since my younger days. Today, we are again all together. Our entire focus is on unity,” he said. Yechury on his part said Nitish’s return to the Opposition fold and his desire to be a part of the fight against the BJP was a great signal for Indian politics.

Nitish has maintained that any alliance against the BJP must include the Congress and the Left, a contention that is not fully shared by AAP, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and K Chandrashekar Rao’s TRS.

The Bihar CM also had a meeting with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal where Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha were also present. “Discussion was held on many serious issues like education, health, horse-trading of MLAs, corruption and unemployment,” Kejriwal tweeted.

JD(U) spokesperson KC Tyagi asserted the Congress and the Left parties were an “essential component” of any non-BJP formation as he added that his party had authorised Nitish to take the required steps to bring together the entire Opposition.

After meeting Nitish, RJD leader Sharad Yadav said, “There is no better face (to lead the Opposition) than that of Nitish Kumar.”

