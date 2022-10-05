On Dussehra, this village in Maharashtra performs 'aarti' of Ravan

PTI

Akola, October 5

Residents of a village in Maharashtra celebrate Dussehra in a different way as they perform the 'aarti' of demon king Ravan on the festival when his effigies are burnt in other parts of the country.

Many residents of Sangola village in this district believe they are employed and able to sustain their livelihood because of Ravan's blessings and the peace and happiness in their village is because of him.

Locals claim the tradition of worshipping Ravan for his "intelligence and ascetic qualities" has been going on in the village for the last 300 years.

At the centre of the village stands a tall black stone statue of the 10-headed demon king.

The villagers believe in Lord Ram, but they also have faith in Ravan and do not burn his effigies, local resident Bhivaji Dhakre told PTI on the occasion of Dussehra on Wednesday.

Visitors from across the country come to the village on Dussehra every year to catch a glimpse of the Lanka king's statue and some even offer prayers, locals said.

Sangola resident Subodh Hatole said, "On the day of Dussehra, we worship the statue of Ravan with a maha-aarti."

Some of the villagers hail Ravan as a "scholar" and believe that he abducted Sita for "political reasons and preserved her sanctity", Dhakre said.

#Dussehra #Maharashtra