On I-Day, PM Modi speaks of 5 resolves to make India developed nation in next 25 years

PTI

New Delhi, August 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged people to focus their energy on the five resolutions of making India a developed nation, removing every trace of bondage, taking pride in its heritage and unity, and fulfilling their duties in the next 25 years.

“By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of,” he said while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day.

“I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India,” he said.

Modi said India will have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence.

“For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves – developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties,” he said.

“We need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians.”

Modi said the world looked at India with pride and hope, and as a problem-solver. “The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met,” he said.

The Prime Minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making which has been noticed around the world.

