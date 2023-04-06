On its foundation day today, BJP all set to launch election campaign for 2024

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers across 10,72,942 booths on Thursday to mark the party’s 44th foundation day.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh today announced an eight-day celebration schedule, starting with the foundation day event. The celebrations would cover social reformer Jyotiba Phule’s birth anniversary on April 11 and end with BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

Slogan for LS poll 2024: Ek baar phir Modi Sarkar slogan on walls of party booths planned 2019: Phir ek baar Modi Sarkar 2014: Abki baar Modi Sarkar

“The highlights of the BJP foundation day celebrations would be the PM’s address to workers tomorrow, flag-hoisting by party chief JP Nadda and the plan to cover the walls of party booths with the victory slogan — Ek baar phir Modi sarkar, ek baar phir BJP sarkar,” said Chugh. On April 11, the BJP OBC morcha will hold activities across the country and on April 14, the party plans to hold deliberative sessions with various segments of society on pro-poor schemes implemented during the nine years of the Modi government. The eight-day schedule would effectively be the BJP’s voter outreach in this crucial election year with Karnataka set for polls on May 10.

“We will go to the people with the nine-year record of the Modi government — will highlight the schemes for poor and marginalised, the development of five locations associated with BR Ambedkar and the schemes for SCs,” he said.