Manipur violence: On MHA request, Kuki mass burial put off

17 injured in fresh violence

People stage a protest against the mass burial of Kuki-Zomi people killed in Manipur's ethnic violence, in Imphal on Thursday. ANI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 3

Hours before a planned mass burial of deceased Kuki-Zomi people who fell victim to the ethnic violence, the Manipur High Court today ordered that status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Churachandpur district. The ITLF, the apex tribal body, which organised the funeral services, said it was postponing it by seven days following requests from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The developments came amid fresh violence that left 17 persons injured in Bishnupur. Police sources said Army and RAF personnel fired tear gas shells in Kangvai and Phougakchao areas of Bishnupur to stop massive crowds from proceeding to the proposed mass burial site. The security forces cited violation of restrictions imposed on the gathering of more than five persons. The district magistrates of Imphal East and Imphal West withdrew curfew relaxations announced earlier and imposed day curfew as a precautionary measure throughout the Imphal valley, officials said. The Kuki-Zomi organisation, Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), had planned the burial of 35 people, who were killed in ethnic violence in Manipur, today at a site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur, resulting in tension in many districts of the state.

According to agency reports, the High Court Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice MV Muralidaran started hearing the case early at 6 am, given the urgency of the issue and directed the state and central governments and others to “maintain status quo” with regard to the land in question. It also said the matter would come up for further hearing on August 9.

The Bench took into consideration the “potential of aggravating the already volatile law and order situation and the possibility of igniting a fresh wave of violence and bloodshed due to gathering of a large mob at the land in question”.

The Centre, the state government and aggrieved parties are also directed to make an effort for an amicable settlement in the matter, the Bench, also comprising Justice A Guneshwar Sharma, said.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also appealed to both warring communities — Kuki and Meitei — to maintain peace. He said in a letter that the “Centre is seized of the issue of the last rites of the mortal remains of those killed in ethnic violence” in Manipur.

A spokesperson of ITLF said Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga also made a similar request. He also said that Rai assured the organisation of resolving the issues related to the burial of the bodies within the next seven days. Accordingly, the ITLF postponed its programme. The ITLF official, who had earlier in the day said they had postponed their plan for five days, later said that they acceded to the MHA request and extended it by two more days.

