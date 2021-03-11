On Pak 'tip-off', 7 booked for IPL match-fixing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The CBI has registered two separate cases against seven persons in connection with alleged fixing of 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches, officials said. The FIRs were lodged on the basis of “inputs from Pakistan”, following which the CBI carried out searches at seven locations in Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Jodhpur, they said.

Punters sent money abroad via hawala Probe agency has found two rackets involved in IPL match-fixing in 2019

One allegedly operating from Rajasthan since 2010 and the other since 2013

Racketeers opened bank accounts using fake identities and other documents

A portion of money earned through betting was shared with accomplices abroad

As per the FIRs, the CBI got information that “a network of individuals involved in betting is influencing the outcome of IPL matches”. Dileep Kumar of Delhi and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish of Hyderabad were named as accused in the first FIR, while Sajjan Singh, Prabhu Lal Meena, Ram Avtar and Amit Kumar Sharma, all from Rajasthan, were named in the second.

The racket allegedly operating from Rajasthan was continuing since 2010 while another was on since 2013, they said. The accused were also cheating public by “inducing them to indulge in betting”.

The racketeers opened bank accounts using fake identities and documents in connivance with some bank officials. A part of the money received from betting was shared with racketeers abroad using hawala transactions, the officials said.