On Supreme Court orders, Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan walks free after 3 decades

On Supreme Court orders, Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan walks free after 3 decades

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin with AG Perarivalan and his mother after his release in Chennai on Wednesday. PTI

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who has spent over three decades in jail, saying that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to refer to the President the state Cabinet’s recommendation for his release didn’t have any constitutional backing.

The top court had in 2014 commuted the death penalty of Perarivalan and two other convicts to life imprisonment on the ground of inordinate delay in deciding their mercy petitions. The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on September 9, 2018, recommended to the Governor the premature release of all seven convicts in the case. The Governor referred the state Cabinet’s recommendation to the President two and a half years after receiving the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Exercising the top court’s plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, a Bench led by Justice LN Rao – which had granted bail to Perarivalan on March 9 – set him free on Wednesday.

“We direct that the appellant (Perarivalan) is deemed to have served the sentence in connection with Crime No. 329 of 1991 (Rajiv Gandhi assassination case). The appellant, who is already on bail, is set at liberty forthwith. His bail bonds are cancelled,” said the Bench which also included Justice BR Gavai and Justice AS Bopanna.

“The reference of the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet by the Governor to the President of India two and a half years after such recommendation had been made is without any constitutional backing and is inimical to the scheme of our Constitution, whereby “the Governor is but a shorthand expression for the state government” as observed by this court,” the top court said.

“The law laid down by a catena of judgments of this court is well-settled that the advice of the state Cabinet is binding on the Governor in the exercise of his powers under Article 161 of the Constitution,” it said.

“No provision under the Constitution has been pointed out to us nor any satisfactory response tendered as to the source of the Governor’s power to refer a recommendation made by the state Cabinet to the President of India. In the instant case, the Governor ought not to have sent the recommendation made by the state Cabinet to the President,” the Bench said, adding that “such action is contrary to the constitutional scheme….”Peeved at the Tamil Nadu Governor not taking a call on the state Cabinet’s decision to release Perarivalan, the top court had on May 4 said it would order his release from jail.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Governor, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj had contended that the Centre had primacy in deciding such pleas if the offence was based on a law enacted by Parliament.

However, the Bench rejected Nataraj’s arguments, saying that such an understanding was incorrect, as no express executive power had been conferred on the Centre either under the Constitution or law made by Parliament in relation to Section 302. “In the absence of such specific conferment, it is the executive power of the state that extends with respect to Section 302, assuming that the subject-matter of Section 302 is covered by Entry 1 of List III,” it said.

Besides Perarivalan, other six convicts sentenced to life imprisonment include Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Pyas. They were convicted by a special TADA court of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, during an election rally at Sriperumbudur and sentenced to death.

One of 7 convicts

Accused of bringing battery for bomb

May 21, 1991: PM Rajiv Gandhi assassinated at Sriperumbudur

June 11: CBI arrests Perarivalan (19) for bringing a battery for bomb

1998: TADA court awards death penalty to 26, including Perarivalan

1999: SC upholds death for Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan and Nalini; life term for 3 and 19 freed

2000: Nalini’s penalty commuted

2014: SC commutes death penalty of Santhan, Murugan & Perarivalan

2015: Perarivalan’s mercy plea to Guv

2018: TN recommends release of 7

March 9, 2022: Perarivalan gets bail

May 18: SC sets Perarivalan free

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails verdict

  • Welcoming the judgment, CM MK Stalin said it could find a place in the "justice-law-political-administrative history." He said the state had placed firm arguments in Perarivalan case.

Advice of Cabinet binding on Guv: SC

  • The advice of state Cabinet is binding on the Governor in matters relating to commutation/remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution, the SC said.

#rajiv gandhi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab farmers end protest after state government accepts several demands

2
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

3
World

With eye on Pakistan and China, India may deploy Russian S-400 missile system by next month: Pentagon

4
Nation

Face of Gujarat's Patidar agitation Hardik Patel quits Congress

5
Trending

Rajasthan bride marries another man after drunk groom partied endlessly resulting in delay of 'baraat' by hours

6
Punjab

Punjab police staff told to move dogs out of govt accommodation in a week if no permission sought for keeping pets

7
Delhi

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

8
Nation

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of AG Perarivalan

9
Punjab

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

10
Nation

Submit life certificate by May 25 to continue pension: Defence ministry to ex-servicemen

Don't Miss

View All
Hold Punjab Home Secretary’s salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Hold Punjab Home Secretary's salary till widow gets pension: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur
Patiala

Pakistan woman lost during Partition meets Sikh brothers from Patiala after 75 years at Kartarpur

73-yr-old bizman wins four gold medals in swimming
Jalandhar

73-yr-old Jalandhar bizman wins four gold medals in swimming

Dog in China raise three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become tigers dinner’
Trending

Dog in China raises three tiger cubs abandoned by mother; Internet worried in a few years ‘dog may become their dinner’

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Land kara de bhai’ fame Vipin Sahu lands chocolate ad with Alia Bhatt, recreates hilarious infamous paragliding video

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window
Trending

Video: Man hailed a hero for risking own life to save 3-year-old girl hanging from eighth floor window

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce
Amritsar

Breaking wheat-paddy cycle, Amritsar brothers grow exotic produce

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage
Chandigarh

France to help conserve City Beautiful heritage

Top News

Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead

Flood condition worsens in Assam, landlsides in Arunachal; 9 dead

1,413 villages are under water and Nagaon is the worst hit d...

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

US reports first case of monkeypox in man who recently travelled to Canada

Monkeypox typically begins with a flu-like illness and swell...

Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi

Biden to travel to Japan for Quad Summit, have bilateral meetings with Modi

Formed with Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, ...

S&P Global Ratings lowers India’s growth forecast, RBI mulls rate hike

S&P Global Ratings lowers India's growth forecast to 7.3 per cent, RBI mulls rate hike

World Bank and IMF still have higher growth projections of 8...

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Fresh heatwave spell to hit region today

Maximum temperature likely to rise by 2-3°C in Northwest Ind...

Cities

View All

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Crime in Punjab crossing all limits, says Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu; wants former IGP Kunwar Vijay Partap as home minister

Amritsar roads turning into death traps; 6 deaths reported in last 7 days

Tarn Taran: Property dispute claims widow's life, three booked

Man shot dead in Amritsar, another hurt

Missing Amritsar doctor's body found from canal

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Sports Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Sportspersons to get ultra-modern facilities: Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

Tricity relieved as farmers clear road in Mohali

CBI arrests Chandigarh Housing Board official for taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Chandigarh Housing Board allows execution of lease, conveyance deeds

Ex-Adviser Vijay Dev takes oath as State Election Commissioner of Chandigarh

Panchayat land freed at 2 villages in Mohali district

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal resigns, cites personal reasons

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal resigns, cites personal reasons

9 Delhi High Court judges take oath

Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns citing 'personal reasons'; submits resignation to Prez Kovind

Delhi’s municipal corporations to be formally merged on May 22

DU's Hindu College asst professor booked over 'objectionable' post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling'

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Jalandhar: Seth Hukum Chand school told to pay Rs 1-lakh penalty

Mooted in 2014, vendors’ policy still on paper in Jalandhar

Comedian Bharti Singh booked for hurting Sikh sentiments, apologises

Documentary on Bhagat Singh museum launched in Khatkar Kalan

Dengue cases set alarm bells ringing in Jalandhar district

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided, woman doc caught

Illegal ultrasound scan centre raided, woman doc caught

Fire at auto spare parts shop, goods worth lakhs destroyed

Man found dead on railway tracks

Three test +ve in Ludhiana district

Cops caught stealing power at five police stations in dist

200 cases against Medical Edu Dept pending in courts

200 cases against Punjab Medical Education Dept pending in courts

Seminar at Punjabi University, Patiala, dwells on parenting children with special needs

Youth injured in firing in Patiala village, 7 booked

Patiala: Students told to stay away from drugs

Patiala: Faculty growth programme on research skills