On Supreme Court orders, Rajiv Gandhi case convict Perarivalan walks free after 3 decades

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 18

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict AG Perarivalan, who has spent over three decades in jail, saying that the Tamil Nadu Governor’s decision to refer to the President the state Cabinet’s recommendation for his release didn’t have any constitutional backing.

The top court had in 2014 commuted the death penalty of Perarivalan and two other convicts to life imprisonment on the ground of inordinate delay in deciding their mercy petitions. The Tamil Nadu Cabinet had on September 9, 2018, recommended to the Governor the premature release of all seven convicts in the case. The Governor referred the state Cabinet’s recommendation to the President two and a half years after receiving the Cabinet’s recommendation.

Exercising the top court’s plenary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, a Bench led by Justice LN Rao – which had granted bail to Perarivalan on March 9 – set him free on Wednesday.

“We direct that the appellant (Perarivalan) is deemed to have served the sentence in connection with Crime No. 329 of 1991 (Rajiv Gandhi assassination case). The appellant, who is already on bail, is set at liberty forthwith. His bail bonds are cancelled,” said the Bench which also included Justice BR Gavai and Justice AS Bopanna.

“The reference of the recommendation of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet by the Governor to the President of India two and a half years after such recommendation had been made is without any constitutional backing and is inimical to the scheme of our Constitution, whereby “the Governor is but a shorthand expression for the state government” as observed by this court,” the top court said.

“The law laid down by a catena of judgments of this court is well-settled that the advice of the state Cabinet is binding on the Governor in the exercise of his powers under Article 161 of the Constitution,” it said.

“No provision under the Constitution has been pointed out to us nor any satisfactory response tendered as to the source of the Governor’s power to refer a recommendation made by the state Cabinet to the President of India. In the instant case, the Governor ought not to have sent the recommendation made by the state Cabinet to the President,” the Bench said, adding that “such action is contrary to the constitutional scheme….”Peeved at the Tamil Nadu Governor not taking a call on the state Cabinet’s decision to release Perarivalan, the top court had on May 4 said it would order his release from jail.

On behalf of Tamil Nadu Governor, Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj had contended that the Centre had primacy in deciding such pleas if the offence was based on a law enacted by Parliament.

However, the Bench rejected Nataraj’s arguments, saying that such an understanding was incorrect, as no express executive power had been conferred on the Centre either under the Constitution or law made by Parliament in relation to Section 302. “In the absence of such specific conferment, it is the executive power of the state that extends with respect to Section 302, assuming that the subject-matter of Section 302 is covered by Entry 1 of List III,” it said.

Besides Perarivalan, other six convicts sentenced to life imprisonment include Nalini Sriharan, her husband Murugan, Santhan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Robert Pyas. They were convicted by a special TADA court of assassinating former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991, during an election rally at Sriperumbudur and sentenced to death.

One of 7 convicts

Accused of bringing battery for bomb

May 21, 1991: PM Rajiv Gandhi assassinated at Sriperumbudur

June 11: CBI arrests Perarivalan (19) for bringing a battery for bomb

1998: TADA court awards death penalty to 26, including Perarivalan

1999: SC upholds death for Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan and Nalini; life term for 3 and 19 freed

2000: Nalini’s penalty commuted

2014: SC commutes death penalty of Santhan, Murugan & Perarivalan

2015: Perarivalan’s mercy plea to Guv

2018: TN recommends release of 7

March 9, 2022: Perarivalan gets bail

May 18: SC sets Perarivalan free

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hails verdict

Welcoming the judgment, CM MK Stalin said it could find a place in the "justice-law-political-administrative history." He said the state had placed firm arguments in Perarivalan case.

Advice of Cabinet binding on Guv: SC

The advice of state Cabinet is binding on the Governor in matters relating to commutation/remission of sentences under Article 161 of the Constitution, the SC said.

