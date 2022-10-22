On track to deliver Tejas Mark 1A in 16 months: HAL chief

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

Gandhinagar, October 21

With the Indian Air Force planning to induct new fighter jets, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the manufacturer of LCA Tejas, has said it will start delivering the next version of the plane, Tejas Mark 1A, from February 2024.

CB Ananthakrishnan, Chairman and Managing Director, HAL, told The Tribune at the DefExpo here, “For Mark1A, we have positioned all material. The engines are available and certifications are going on simultaneously. We will be in position to deliver the first plane on schedule in February 2024. We are even trying to advance the delivery of the first plane by a month or so.”

As pert the Tejas Mark1A contract for 83 jets, the first three planes have to be delivered before March 31, 2024. Thereafter, 16 aircraft have to be delivered per year and complete handover is to be completed in five years. The plane has 43 improvements over the existing version of Tejas.

On being asked about Tejas Mark 2, the HAL Chairman said, “We will be able to deliver the first prototype in 2025-26 and have the first flight in 2026-27.”

The HAL is looking to make 13-tonne IMRH (Indian multi-role helicopter) that is expected to compete with Russian Mi-17 choppers. The HAL and French engine-maker Safran have a tie up to make an engine for the same.