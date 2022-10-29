On visit to Ladakh, Rajnath inaugurates 75 BRO projects

Our Correspondent

Jammu, October 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today inaugurated 75 projects built by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) during his visit to Ladakh. These projects, including 45 bridges, 27 roads, two helipads and a carbon neutral habitat, cost Rs 2,180 crore and are spread across six border states and two UTs.

Twenty of these projects are in Jammu and Kashmir, 18 each in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, five in Uttarakhand and 14 in other border states of Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Rajasthan. These strategically important projects have been constructed by the BRO in record time. Many have been completed in a single working season using state-of-the-art technology.

Poor infra since Independence Lack of infrastructural development in J&K for decades post-Independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. —Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

He inaugurated the first carbon neutral habitat at the height of 19,000 feet in Hanle, Ladakh, in an effort to contribute towards becoming the country’s first carbon neutral UT. The habitat can accommodate 57 personnel and provide thermal comfort in extreme cold. Rajnath pointed out that the projects would bolster the country’s defence preparedness and ensure economic development of border areas.

A 120-metre-long bridge — Class 70 Shyok Setu on the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie Road at an altitude 14,000 feet — will be of strategic importance as it will facilitate logistics movement of the armed forces. Other projects inaugurated virtually by the Defence Minister include two helipads, one each in Hanle and Thakung, in eastern Ladakh. These helipads will enhance the operational capabilities of the IAF in the region.

Rajnath said the government was committed to ensuring the progress of far-flung areas to fulfil the security needs of the country, stressing that infrastructural development, along with the valour of the armed forces, was the main reason that helped India effectively deal with the recent situation in the northern sector.

He described connectivity with border areas as one of the main areas of focus of the government for the holistic development of the nation.

“Lack of infrastructure development in J&K for decades post-Independence was one of the reasons behind the rise of terrorism in the UT. These internal disturbances resulted in significant decline in tourist footfall that impacted Ladakh as well as the entire nation. Now, due to the government’s efforts, the region is witnessing a new dawn of peace and progress. Our aim is to continue with the development of all states and UTs of the country,” he said. He also laid the foundation stones of Himank Air Despatch Complex being constructed in Chandigarh and a BRO museum at Leh.

