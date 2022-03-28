Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI

New Delhi, March 28

Once the Punjab government implements the policy of doorstep delivery of ration to people, citizens in others states, too, will "start demanding" it, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

In a virtual briefing, he also alleged that the BJP-led central government had been trying to “impede” the implementation of this policy in the national capital.

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ji has made a great announcement today that ration will be delivered to the very doorstep of people, and it will immensely benefit the poor," he said.

"We have also been trying to implement it in Delhi, but the BJP government at the Centre has been trying to impede the implementation," he alleged.

Kejriwal asserted that an idea whose time has come "cannot be stopped".

Earlier in the day, Mann announced the rollout of the doorstep ration delivery scheme in his state, saying the poor would no longer need to stand in queues as good-quality ration would be delivered at their doorstep.

However, the scheme would be optional for the eligible beneficiaries, he said.