One gets death for Varanasi blasts

PTI

Ghaziabad, June 6

A local court today sentenced terror convict Waliullah Khan to death for serial blasts in Varanasi that killed at least 20 persons in 2006.

District Sessions Judge Jitendra Kumar Sinha convicted Khan on Saturday, but had held back the pronouncement on the quantum of punishment for the blasts at Varanasi's Sankat Mochan Hanuman temple and a railway station.

The court also sentenced Khan to life imprisonment on an attempt to murder charge and ordered him to pay fine. The death sentence will have to be confirmed by the Allahabad High Court.