One God, many paths: RSS’ Mohan Bhagwat bats for harmony

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday batted for communal harmony and said India would deliver to the world the message of “One God, but different paths to attain Him”.

Speaking after launching the Hindi and Urdu translations of “Samaveda” by film writer Iqbal Durrani at the Red Fort, Bhagwat said: “People should not fight with one another looking at the multiplicity of paths they have chosen in the search of truth because truth is one.”

“Our destination is one. Our paths are different. No one person’s path is better than another’s. Everyone’s path leads to the same destination,” Bhagwat said, quoting fables from the Upanishads, which stress that God is one while the means to attain him vary. Speaking at a time of polarising narratives and before a gathering of inter-faith leaders, including Muslims, he said people must “change their thoughts about fellow travellers in the journey towards the realisation of eternal truth”.