One Lok Sabha, 19 Assembly segments in Assam renamed

New Delhi, August 11

The Election Commission today published the final report on the delimitation of Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam, keeping their total unchanged at 126 and 14, respectively.

In a statement, the ECI said it had revised the nomenclature of one parliamentary and 19 Assembly constituencies.

The poll panel said 19 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies had been reserved for the STs. One Lok Sabha and nine Assembly constituencies had been reserved for the SCs.

More than 1,200 representations were considered before finalising the report, it said, adding that 45 per cent of the suggestions and objections received by the panel were addressed in the final order.

All Assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the state were delimited (redrawn) based on the 2001 Census. “The Census figures of 200 have thus alone been considered for this purpose,” the poll panel said. One parliamentary and some Assembly constituencies have been given “paired names” such as Darrang-Udalgiri (parliamentary constituency), Hajo-Sualkuchi, Boko-Chaygaon, Nagaon-Batadraba, Bhowanipur-Sorbhog and Algapur-Katlichera in view of the demand from the public, the poll panel said.

The SC Assembly seats have increased from eight to nine while the ST Assembly seats have gone up from 16 to 19. There has also been an increase in the Assembly constituencies in Bodoland districts from 11 to 15.

