One man's ego has denied President her constitutional privilege to inaugurate new Parliament building: Congress

New Delhi, May 25
The Congress on Thursday stepped up its attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the inauguration of the new Parliament building, saying "one man's ego and desire for self-promotion" has denied the first tribal woman president her constitutional privilege to inaugurate the complex.
The Congress's attack comes a day after 19 opposition parties announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi.
In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28th."
"Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugurate," Ramesh said.
