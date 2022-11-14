One more held in BJP leader's murder case

New Delhi, November 13
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had conducted searches in the Dakshina Kannada district in connection with the murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru and arrested one more accused.
The NIA said the case dates back to July 26, 2022 when Praveen, a resident of Bellare village of Karnataka and the district secretary of the BJP’s youth wing, Yuva Morcha, was attacked allegedly by members of the Popular Front of India (PFI).
The NIA took over the case on August 4 this year.
