 'One nation, one fertiliser' plan launched under 'Bharat' brand : The Tribune India

'One nation, one fertiliser' plan launched under 'Bharat' brand

PM Modi releases 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore to farmers

'One nation, one fertiliser' plan launched under 'Bharat' brand

PM Narendra Modi with Narendra Tomar in New Delhi. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shubhadeep Choudhury

New Delhi, October 17

The “one nation, one fertiliser” scheme would make quality fertiliser available to farmers at a reduced price, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after launching the scheme at the inaugural function of the two-day “Kisan Samman Sammelan” at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) here today.

“You are aware of the crisis that prevailed in the fertiliser sector before 2014. Farmers will never forget the time when urea used to be sold on the black market and they faced police lathis for demanding what was legitimately their due,” he said.

“Now, urea will be available under the same name, same brand and same quality, and that brand is Bharat,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also accused previous governments of not taking an initiative to reopen public sector factories that manufactured urea.

“Importing urea enriched a certain section of people. They were happy with the closure of factories producing urea,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister noted that selling urea on the black market was stopped by introducing measures such as neem-coated urea. “We worked hard for restarting six large urea-manufacturing plants that were shut down long ago. Soon, we will introduce liquid nano urea which will help us attain self-sufficiency in meeting the demand,” he said.

The Prime Minister further said nano urea would help farmers enhance income as investment on account of fertiliser would reduce.

“A small bottle of nano urea is equivalent to a bag of traditional urea,” he said, adding nano urea would give relief to farmers from the painstaking process related to carriage and storage of traditional urea.

Outlining another new measure rolled out to reform the fertiliser sector, the Prime Minister said a drive had been launched to develop more than 3.25 lakh fertiliser shops across the country.

These will be called the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras, where fertilisers and seeds will be sold. Farmers can also get soil tested and avail information about farming techniques at the kendras.

The Prime Minister also launched ‘Indian Edge’, an e-magazine on fertiliser, during the event.

He also released the 12th instalment of Rs 16,000 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through the direct benefit transfer to more than eight crore farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN, eligible farmers are provided with a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments of Rs 2,000 each every four months.

Health cards distributed in Guj

  • PM Modi on Monday kick-started the distribution of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana-Mukhyamantri Amrutam (PMJAY-MA) in election-bound Gujarat
  • “The world is talking about health insurance, while India is giving health assurance,” he said in a virtual address at a function to distribute the PMJAY-MA cards
  • “The Ayushman Yojana is aimed at ‘health for all’. An Ayushman card is like a Rs 5 lakh annual ATM,” PM Modi added. TNS

Hits out at previous govts

There was a crisis in the fertiliser sector before 2014. Farmers will never forget the time when urea used to be sold on the black market and they faced police lathis for demanding their due. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

#narendra modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Ludhiana

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

2
Punjab

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

3
Punjab

Christians demand arrest of Sikh activist Amritpal Singh, lodge protest at Jalandhar's PAP Chowk

4
Nation

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

5
Punjab

PRTC seeks permission to pick up passengers from IGI's T3

6
Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

7
Punjab

Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann stopped from entering J-K

8
Punjab

Will modify ration-on-doorstep scheme, Punjab govt tells High Court

9
Bathinda

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

10
Nation

Panel holds Sasikala 'guilty' of Jayalalithaa's death

Don't Miss

View All
Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet
Trending

Soan Papdi: Love it, hate it, but you can't ignore this Diwali sweet

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut hosts Himachal CM Jairam Thakur for breakfast at her Manali home

‘Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni’: Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ trailer
Trending

'Meri Cute-ni bani Bhootni': Vicky Kaushal hilariously reviews wife Katrina's 'Phone Bhoot' trailer

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt
Ludhiana

Alert Ludhiana woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Top News

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Interpol meet: PM Modi calls international community to ‘eliminate safe havens’ for terrorists, criminals and the corrupt

Said when the ‘forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime...

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Interpol meet: Pakistan’s FIA chief stays mum on whereabouts of fugitive terrorists Dawood Ibrahim, Masood Azhar

Mohsin Butt is heading a two-member Pakistan delegation

7 feared dead as helicopter carrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes in Uttarakhand

7 dead as helicopter ferrying Kedarnath pilgrims crashes; President Murmu, PM Modi condole loss of lives

The chopper bursts into flames near Jungle Chatti en route t...

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Indus Waters Treaty: World Bank appoints neutral expert, chairman of Court of Arbitration

Decision in view of disagreements and differences between In...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Hardeep Puri inaugurate country’s largest compressed bio gas plant in Sangrur

The plant will reduce stubble burning of 40,000 – 45,000 acr...


Cities

View All

50% paddy harvesting complete in dist

50% paddy harvesting complete in Amritsar district

4-year-old girl kidnapped from Jandiala Guru rescued

Milk price hike burns a hole in common man’s pocket

BSF shoots down drone near Rania border outpost

Amritsar: Man dumps newborn girl's body, arrested

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

Ticket to Canada: Unique beauty contest in Bathinda offering winner chance to marry Punjabi boy with Canadian PR comes under scanner; FIR lodged

Beauty contest raises Bathinda residents' hackles

Not paid, anganwari workers begin stir in Bathinda

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

Punjab, Haryana Bar Council condemns NIA ‘raid’ at Chandigarh advocate’s residence

ED attaches Rs 185 crore worth of assets of Chandigarh pharma company for bank fraud

95 biz, 58 residential Chandigarh Housing Board units up for grabs

PUCSC poll: CRPF on guard, students vote today

Chandigarh: Cabs, buses sans tracking devices to be challaned

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

2020 Delhi riots: High Court refuses bail to Umar Khalid in UAPA case

Two minor brothers abducted from Rajasthan's Alwar found murdered in Delhi; lucky escape for third

This specially-abled Delhi girl wants to roam the world, but rules are creating a roadblock

CBI grills Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for 9 hours

Infant mauled by dog in Noida society dies

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire in Jalandhar

Drug addict kills wife, 2 kids, parents-in-law by setting them afire at Jalandhar farm

80-yr-old raped by autorickshaw driver in Jalandhar

Sunder Sham Arora — from stall owner to big-time realtor

Remove encroachments, Phagwara SP tells MC

Jalandhar: Lohian Khas youths protest 'failure' to curb drugs

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him: Punjab Governor to CM Mann

PAU V-C not appointed as per UGC norms, remove him, Punjab Governor tells CM Bhagwant Mann

Gang duping people on pretext of providing govt jobs busted, 1 held

Abductor of four-year-old Jagraon girl held in Amritsar

Three of auto gang nabbed in Ludhiana

Dengue spreads tentacles in Ludhiana's urban areas

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives

Car crash snuffs out 2 youngsters’ lives in Patiala

Single licence, multiple firecracker kiosks come up in Patiala

2 Punjabi University teachers' groups to go to polls on Oct 21

No let-up in dengue, 14 fresh cases surface in Patiala

65-year-old man stabbed to death in Patiala