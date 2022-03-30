Only authorised agencies can tap telephones

Union MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra on Tuesday said in the Lok Sabha that only authorised law enforcement agencies were empowered to tap telephones or intercept and monitor any electronically transmitted information.
Hippocratic Oath to stay for now: Govt
The 2,500-year-old Hippocratic Oath taken by doctors to protect patients to the best of their ability will stay for now. The government on Tuesday scotched talks of a potential replacement of the Hippocratic Oath with Maharishi Charak Shapath, part of the Charak Samhita.
FIRs lodged against ‘Sulli Deals’, ‘Bulli Bai’ apps
MoS for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra informed the Lok Sabha that the police have registered FIRs in Delhi and Mumbai and arrested six persons in connection with the cases against “Sulli Deals” and ‘Bulli Bai’ apps. He also said a chargesheet had been filed in court on March 4 in the Sulli Deals case. TNS
Tewari for Indo-Pak talks on nuclear issues
Congress MP Manish Tewari said recent inadvertent launch of BrahMos missile presented a strong case for initiation of an institutional dialogue with Pakistan on nuclear issue. Speaking in Lok Sabha, he referred to March 15 statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the issue as “responsible”. TNS
Govt infringing on CAs’ autonomy: Oppn
The Opposition has accused the government of ‘interfering’ in an autonomous body by bringing the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill. Congress MP MK Vishnu Prasad said the ICAI was an autonomous body, but it was still under the control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ludhiana blast case: NIA teams carry out search operation in Khanna
Sources said NIA team was conducting raid at the old house o...
Ex-journalist among 2 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter
Police said Rayees Ahmad Bhat had been a journalist previous...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 5.60
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 101.01 per litre as against...
Biden's point-person on Russian sanctions to visit India today to discuss 'consequences' of war against Ukraine: White House
Singh's trip coincides with the visit of Russian Foreign Min...