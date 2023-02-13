Only double-engine BJP govt can save Tripura, says Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Noting that Tripura is faced with the triple trouble of the Congress, CPM and Tipra Motha in the ensuing Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said only a double-engine BJP government could protect the state from it.

Addressing the ‘Vijay Sankalp’ rally in Unakoti district of the state, Shah also said the Left, which betrayed tribals for long in Tripura, is now projecting a tribal leader as the chief ministerial face to dupe people.

“If you want to be rescued from this ‘triple trouble’, vote for the double-engine BJP government,” Shah said.

Jitendra Choudhury is among the top CPM leaders from the tribal community, and is being seen as a leading contender for the chief ministerial post in case the Left-Congress alliance comes to power in Tripura.

The CPM and the Congress are jointly contesting the elections to the 60-member Assembly, which will be held on February 16.

Shah said the coming together of the Congress and the Left was an indication they have conceded defeat to the BJP in the polls.

At another rally in Bishramganj in Sepahijala district, the Home Minister said voting for the triple trouble of the Congress, CPM and Tipra Motha will pave the way for the return of ‘jungle raj’ in Tripura.

Alleging that the Congress and Left regimes in Tripura were marked with multiple scams, Shah said, the BJP government has ensured all-round development of the state in the past five years.

Shah also said, “By aligning with the Congress, the CPM proved that they’re going to lose polls. They couldn’t face the BJP alone. And, the Congress must feel ashamed, they aligned with the CPM who killed so many of their members. They have also made the Tipra Modha a pawn.”

Polling in the state will be held on February 16. The counting of votes will be done on March 2. The BJP is contesting 55 seats, while its partner Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) is contesting five seats.