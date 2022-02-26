Only indigenous weapons can bring surprise element, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 25

India should have its own customised and unique weapon system, because the surprise element would come “only when we have our own equipment”. “If 10 countries have the same type of military equipment, we have no uniqueness of the forces,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a webinar on Friday.

Speaking at the webinar “Aatmanirbharta in Defence—Call to Action”, Modi said in this Budget there was a blueprint of research, development and manufacturing. “This webinar is to elicit opinion of private and public sector entities so that we are ready by the time the financial year starts on April 1,” he said.

“Think about the country first and only then count your profits and quantum of profits,” said Modi asking the private sector “not to miss this opportunity”.

Modi told private industry that 25 per cent of the defence R&D Budget was meant for industry and academia. “We want to establish private industry as partner and not just as supplier,” he said. “A list of equipment that will only be made in India has been made public. We have signed contracts worth Rs 54,000 crore, while those worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore are in pipeline. When we import, the procurement process is so long that it’s outdated by the time it is acquired,” he said.

