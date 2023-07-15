Only Queen Elizabeth was ever hosted by France at the Louvre and now PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 15

When French president Emmanuel Macron hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world famous Louvre for a banquet on Friday evening, it was only the second time a French head of state was hosting a foreign dignitary at the museum.

The last to be hosted here was British monarch Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Sources said France showed several special gestures for PM Modi during the banquet.

It was held at the Louvre museum on their national day. The last time a banquet was held at the Louvre was for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.

Generally, the museum gets a lot of footfall on this day, but it was closed off for hosting the banquet for Modi.

Even the thread for the menu had the Indian tricolour which is deviation from their protocol because they always do French colours only.

The menu was also specially curated vegetarian.

