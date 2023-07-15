Only Queen Elizabeth was ever hosted by France at the Louvre and now PM Modi

New Delhi, July 15
When French president Emmanuel Macron hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the world famous Louvre for a banquet on Friday evening, it was only the second time a French head of state was hosting a foreign dignitary at the museum.
The last to be hosted here was British monarch Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
Sources said France showed several special gestures for PM Modi during the banquet.
It was held at the Louvre museum on their national day. The last time a banquet was held at the Louvre was for Queen Elizabeth in 1953.
Generally, the museum gets a lot of footfall on this day, but it was closed off for hosting the banquet for Modi.
Even the thread for the menu had the Indian tricolour which is deviation from their protocol because they always do French colours only.
The menu was also specially curated vegetarian.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
Monsoon fury: Only 3 of 25 breaches plugged in Punjab
Race against time: Patiala, Sangrur worst-hit; volunteers pi...
2 lakh cusecs of water released, 7,500 acres flooded in Punjab's Fazilka
Most of the affected villages are located near the Indo-Pak ...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...
Haryana, Rajasthan not ready to absorb additional water: Punjab to BBMB
Says no option but to release excess water to Pakistan