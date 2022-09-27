 Only request to PM Modi is to stop Rupee from scoring century: Congress : The Tribune India

Only request to PM Modi is to stop Rupee from scoring century: Congress

Supriya Shrinate said for the first time in history, the rupee is racing fast towards 82 against the dollar

Only request to PM Modi is to stop Rupee from scoring century: Congress

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate. Video Grab

PTI

New Delhi, September 27  

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the depreciating value of the rupee against the dollar and said the only request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to stop the rupee from scoring a century.

The rupee appreciated 37 paise to 81.30 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday while consolidating in a narrow range and settling 9 paise higher at 81.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said for the first time in history, the rupee is racing fast towards 82 against the dollar.

“With Modi Ji's blessings, the rupee has become the weakest in history and he who claimed (before coming to power) the fall in the value of rupee is directly linked to fall in prime minister's credibility must realise his own credibility is in a bottomless pit," Shrinate said.

Exactly a year ago, in September 2021, the value of the rupee was 73 against USD 1, which has now increased to 81.63. Simply put, the prime minister's reputation has fallen by more than 12 per cent in 12 months, she claimed.

"On May 26, 2014, when Modi Ji took oath as prime minister for the first time, the value of rupee against USD 1 was 58.62 - which means the value of the rupee has crashed by 41.5 per cent during Modi Ji's tenure," she said.

India's foreign exchange reserves, which were at USD 642 billion in September 2021, now stand at USD 545.65 billion, Shrinate said.

Just a month ago, the country's foreign exchange reserves were USD 571 billion. It has now fallen to USD 545 billion, she said, adding it is a decline of USD 26 billion in a month.

"But the question is, how does the weakening of the rupee affect you and your wallet?  The weakening of the rupee means rising cost of imports. If a good comes from abroad for USD 1, then in September 2021, we had to pay Rs 73, for which now we will pay Rs 82, that's Rs 9 more," Shrinate pointed out.

When a good comes to the country at a higher price -- Rs 9 more now -- then people will also have to pay more, she said.

"For example, India imports 80 per cent of crude oil. Now it will be imported by India at a higher price. If oil is expensive, inflation will increase, after all, if most of the goods -- fruits, vegetables, food grains, and other things -- are transported by diesel trucks, then its cost will increase. Because of this, things will be expensive," she said.

When inflation increases, RBI will increase the interest rate to control it, she argued, adding that in such a situation, the EMI of the loan will increase and people will have to pay more money.

"Due to the failed policies of the Modi government, the confidence of investors has been shaken in the market. A completely disrupted cycle of consumption, investment and employment saddled with high prices is weakening the Rupee further. That's why foreign funds are fleeing India," she alleged.

Shrinate said the "tools of mass distraction" are being used to shift focus from the real issue.

"It is repeatedly pointed out that the rupee fell in 2013 too. Yes it did, but the reality is that in 2013, the international reasons were even more frightening - Taper tantrum made the rupee weak – and then the Congress government strengthened the rupee," she said.

Under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, the then Finance Minister P Chidambaram and then RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan together took care of the rupee.

"Not only did we bring it back to 58/1 USD within four months, but within one year we increased the GDP growth from 5.1 per cent to 6.9 per cent. Also, USD 35 billion worth of foreign funds were pulled back into India versus the USD 12 that had fled," Shrinate said.

"Before becoming prime minister, Modi Ji used to say that the credibility of the prime minister of the country falls with the rupee. When he became PM, he would bring the rupee to 40 against a dollar. The weakening of the rupee is a sign of weakening of you and the country," she said. "The only request to Modi Ji is to stop the Rupee from scoring a century." On Monday, the rupee plunged 58 paise to close at an all-time low of 81.67 against the dollar.  

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer Parveen Kumar

2
Nation

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

3
Nation

Doors open for Sachin Pilot: BJP

4
Nation

Rajasthan Cong crisis: BJP says 'It is all about dynasty. Ashok Gehlot knows his son will be marginalised with Sachin Pilot as CM'

5
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

6
Nation

'What was the hurry to conduct her last rites at night': Ankita Bhandari's mother now fears for her son's safety

7
Punjab

Punjab Cabinet decides to amend state GST law

8
Delhi

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

9
Comment

Red herring of colonialism

10
Punjab

Principal Chief Conservator Parveen Kumar held in Punjab forest 'scam'

Don't Miss

View All
MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

‘Eatery for vultures’ takes flight on back of ~7 lakh grant
Punjab

'Eatery for vultures' takes flight on back of Rs 7 lakh grant

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes
Trending

Instagram down across globe, netizens flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Manali dhaba owner gets ~2.39 cr tax notice
Himachal

Manali dhaba owner gets Rs 2.39 cr tax notice

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested
Trending

Locals in Gurugram village make authority officials construct dilapidated road overnight at gun point, 30 arrested

Elderly man counting his daily earnings in his shack breaks hearts online
Trending

Watch heartbreaking video of elderly man counting daily earnings in his shack

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes
Haryana

Inaugurated 10 months ago, Karnal-Indri road erodes

‘Gajodhar bhaiya’ leaves behind legacy of laughter
Nation Obituary

'Gajodhar bhaiya' leaves behind legacy of laughter

Top News

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann moves confidence motion

Speaker adjourned the House till Thursday when a debate on t...

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being real Shiv Sena

Setback for Uddhav Thackeray: Supreme Court allows EC to go ahead with hearing Shinde group's claim of being 'real' Shiv Sena

SC Bench ejected the plea of the Uddhav Thackeray-led factio...

Congress MLAs led by Partap Bajwa strongly oppose AAP govt’s move to bring in confidence motion

Congress opposes AAP govt's move to bring in confidence motion; Partap Bajwa demands FIR against Bhagwant Mann for 'misleading' House

The Congress stages a protest outside the House before sitti...

US replies after Jaishankar's remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

US asks Pakistan to better-manage ties with India

Sidesteps Indian concern over first arms package to Pakistan...

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables’ race

Mallikarjun Kharge, Mukul Wasnik, Digvijaya Singh enter Congress presidential probables' race

Ashok Gehlot likely to stay Rajasthan CM; Pawan Bansal colle...


Cities

View All

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Amritsar IED case: PSPCL contractual employee held; had arranged logistics, shelter to key accused Yuvraj

Monsoon mischief: Paddy on 4,000 acres damaged in Amritsar district

How IED reached Amritsar's Khankot village from Indo-Pak border still a mystery

Amritsar: Government staff asked not to burn crop residue in fields

Tarn Taran: 528-gm heroin worth Rs 2.64 cr seized, 2 held

14 addicts escape from rehab centre

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fraudsters use Chandigarh Mayor's display picture to extract money on WhatsApp

Fake CBI officer makes cops raid Panchkula house

Chandigarh offers sops to start-ups filing patent, creating infra

Chandigarh University video 'leak': 5-day remand for 4 suspects

Chandigarh: Peeved, rail travellers want free drop off cap extended

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and called 112

Airhostess locks man in room who raped her in her house and calls 112

Delhi Police blocks 23 Twitter accounts for showing child pornographic content

AAP, its leaders made “defamatory” statements against Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena in reckless manner, HC directs taking down posts

Delhi L-G tweets 'Satyameva Jayate' after high court restrains AAP from levelling 'false' charges against him

25 buildings built on illegally occupied govt land demolished in Faridabad

Jalandhar: Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP MLA’s kin

Court lets bank take over house owned by AAP Jalandhar West MLA's kin

Rain exposes Urban Estate roads in Jalandhar

Man attacked, robbed by sister-in-law, her friend in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Model Town residents protest at dump site

Jalandhar MC inspector's movie to be screened at Italy film festival

Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar

Ludhiana: Factory worker shot dead by assailants at Jaspal Bangar village

Healthy campus campaign to free educational institutions of drugs

17-year-old girl caught selling drugs in Ludhiana, 220-gm heroin seized

Incessant showers pour misery on Ludhiana paddy growers

Ludhiana: Main Focal Point Road in pathetic condition

Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Indian Army aspirants stage protest, seek time to submit papers

Allotment of GTB hall: Punjabi University officials to revisit decision

Threat looms at Patiala's Govt Rajindra Hospital as most fire extinguishers defunct

Ravneet Bittu meets Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Patiala jail, but not Navjot Sidhu

Warrants against Patiala jail official for failure to produce Navjot Sidhu in case