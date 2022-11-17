Only women to walk with Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Nov 19 to mark Indira Gandhi birth anniversary

Akola, November 17
On the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary on November 19, only women will walk with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that day, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress has been passing through Maharashtra since its arrival in the state on November 7. After Nanded, the foot march has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts and will cover Akola and Buldhana districts before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.
"On November 19, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Indira Gandhi, only women will walk in the yatra along with Rahul Gandhi," Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of the party's communication and publicity department, told reporters at Wadegaon in Akola district.
The women workers of the Congress and its affiliated wings will participate in both the sessions (pre-lunch and post-lunch) of the yatra on November 19. The party's women public representatives from Maharashtra and other parts of the country will be a part of the foot march that day, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court extends Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawalla’s police custody, allows narco test
Aaftab Poonawalla produced before Delhi court via video-conf...
Why is pending water bill of Aftab Poonawalla's flat a vital evidence for police in Shraddha's murder case?
Neighbours say that Aftab would regularly go and check the b...
Aftab Poonawalla's family fled to unknown location because they had an idea of son's activities: Police
Police say Aftab's family shifted without informing them and...
Samyukta Kisan Morcha alleges breach of assurance by Centre; to hold marches to Governor houses on Nov 26
Farmers to celebrate November 19 as ‘Fateh Diwas’
Savarkar helped British, sought mercy from them out of fear, claims Rahul; dares Maharashtra govt to stop Bharat Jodo Yatra
Don't agree with Rahul's remarks, says Uddhav Thackeray