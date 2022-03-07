Operation Ganga enters crucial stage for evacuation

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, MARCH 7

India’s efforts to evacuate all citizens from Ukraine entered a crucial stage on the eleventh day of Operation Ganga with the focus solely on the estimated 600-800 students trapped in the city of Sumy.

A team of Indian diplomats is stationed in the Central part of Ukraine and buses have been requisitioned. The Ukrainians have indicated that they will facilitate the evacuation of students from western side of the country.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already advised the students to be ready to leave at a short notice.

Due to closure of Ukrainian airspace, evacuations are taking place via the land borders.

The Indian Embassy is also trying to ascertain the exact number of its citizens in Sumy. It has asked all those who are yet to leave conflict zones in Ukraine to “urgently” fill up a form, with personal details and location, to facilitate evacuation.